Pakistan, Japan agree to increase defense, security cooperation

Pakistan and Japan agreed to increase defense and security cooperation and understanding on Tuesday, reaffirming their resolve to strengthen bilateral ties and mutual collaboration for the advancement of world peace and security.

During the eighth session of the Pakistan-Japan Security Dialogue, conducted in virtual mode, an agreement to this effect was reached, as well as a reiteration of commitment. There were two parts to the dialogue: Politico-Military Talks and Military-Military Talks.

The Pakistani side was headed by Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific), while the Japanese side was led by Kobayashi Kenichi, Director-General, Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

The Military-Military Talks were then held. Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence, headed the Pakistani mission, while Noguchi Yasushi, Director General for International Affairs, Bureau of Defense Policy, Ministry of Defence, led the Japanese group.

The two sides discussed security strategies as well as regional and global problems, according to a news statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Security issues in the region of Pakistan and Japan were also addressed.

Additional Secretary Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addressed the Japanese delegation about Pakistan’s ties with its neighbors and the country’s efforts to combat terrorism.

For long-term peace and stability in South Asia, the Additional Secretary emphasized the need for peaceful settlement of remaining issues in accordance with international legitimacy and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

