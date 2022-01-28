Pakistan issues visa to Indian man separated from family during 1947 Partition

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan High Commission in Indian issued visa to Sika Khan to visit his brother, Muhammed Siddique and other family members in Pakistan.

The two brothers separated in 1947 were recently reunited after 74 years at Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

“The story of the two brothers is a powerful illustration of how the historic opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019 by Pakistan is bringing people closer to each other,” the high commission said in a statement.

Sika Khan also met with CDA Aftab Hasan Khan and interacted with Mission’s officers. He appreciated his interaction and thanked the CDA for the cooperation extended to him.

Earlier this month, Kartarpur witnessed an emotional reunion when the two brothers, who separated during the sub-continent partition, met after 74 years.

Muhammad Siddiq, 80, lives in Faisalabad city of Pakistan’s Punjab and he got separated from his family at the time of the partition. His brother, Habib aka Sika Khan, resides in the Indian Punjab.

A meeting between the two brothers was arranged at the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan.

Videos showed both the brothers could not control their emotions as they burst into tears of joy while hugging each other. Their relatives were also present on the occasion when both brothers also recalled their memories.

In 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor; a border corridor between Pakistan and India, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

Indian pilgrims are allowed visa-free travel to the Gurudwara, the resting place of Guru Nanak – the founder of Sikhism.