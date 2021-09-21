Pakistan safe for tourism, sports and business, COAS Bajwa tells Greek envoy

RAWALPINDI – Andreas Papastavrou, Greek Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at GHQ, on Tuesday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation especially current situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed, the ISPR said.

COAS said that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people.

Gen Bajwa reiterated that Pakistan is safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports & business activities and we encourage healthy bilateral exchanges in all areas of common interest.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in controlling COVID-19 through a coordinated national response.

He also hailed Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability.

