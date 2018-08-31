Pakistan is destined to rise: Premier Imran

Visits GHQ, assures to fulfill Army needs

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the General Headquarters on Thursday and assured that the government would provide all resources required to maintain the capability and capacity of the Army.

“He [PM Imran] said that Pakistan is destined to rise and Inshallah we shall rise staying positively relevant in the comity of nations,” an Inter-Services Public Relations press release said.

The prime minister appreciated the professionalism, operational readiness, contributions and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism, the ISPR said.

Prime Minister Khan said the country was facing both internal and external challenges and these could be overcome with the support of the nation and a cohesive national approach.

The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked the prime minister for posing confidence in the Army.

According to the ISPR press release: “The COAS assured that Pakistan Army would Inshallah continue to deliver on the nation’s expectations of defending the motherland at all costs and sacrifices.”

The Premier was briefed on defence, internal security and other professional matters,” ISPR said. Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Information and Minister of State for Interior accompanied the PM,” it added.

The Thursday meeting follows PM Khan and Gen Bajwa’s official interaction as chief executive and army chief on Monday this week at the Prime Minister’s Office. A statement following their meeting had stated that the two had pledged to work closely for establishment of peace in the country and the region.

They “expressed resolve to bring enduring peace and stability in the country while also continuing efforts for regional peace”, the Prime Minister Office had said in a statement.

