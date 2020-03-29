Pakistan is China’s priority in fight against corona: Yao Jing

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD China’s ambassador to Pakistan Mr Yao Jing on Sunday, addressing a ceremony held in honor of the Chinese medical staff that arrived in Pakistan to help-out during the global coronavirus pandemic, said that Pakistan was China’s first priority among every other nation in the world who are currently embroiled in a war against an invisible enemy. Yao Jing said that China has made great headway in controlling the deadly disease and stands by their ‘iron brother’ Pakistan in their hour of need. The Chinese ambassador added that the coronavirus has become a mammoth challenge for the entire world and unity and self isolation were the only two ways to tackle the conundrum. He also said that he was resolute that with China’s help, Pakistan would soon gain total control of coronavirus and curb the disease like China itself has. Meanwhile, briefing the team of Chinese doctors at National Institute of Health in Islamabad on Sunday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza expressed hope that Pakistani health professionals will learn from their Chinese counterparts to stem the tide against coronavirus. He said Pakistan is highly impressed with the way Chinese government dealt with Covid-19 by putting in place appropriate measures at appropriate time to contain the severity of the killer bug. He said spread of coronavirus and ensuing loss of life could have been very high in China, if it was not stemmed by hard efforts of Chinese health professionals.