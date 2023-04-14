Pakistan is at risk of bankruptcy: IMF chief

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva has expressed the hope that Pakistan will successfully complete the current loan programme and not face the same situation as Sri Lanka and Ghana, but Pakistan is at risk of bankruptcy. She says that Pakistan has not got there though and it is better not to get there.

Delivering her speech at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington on Thursday, the IMF chief said there is no doubt that Pakistan is facing climate challenges, but there is hope from the steps taken by the Pakistani authorities will successfully complete this programme.

Kristelna Georgieva said at this time they were talking about providing financial guarantees of Pakistan. “To be at the forefront of change, one must think about the future sustainability of agriculture in Pakistan.”

Kristelna Georgieva said that they are working hard together with the Pakistani authorities, and the country should create such a political framework that avoids economic risks. “We want Pakistan to move towards sustainable economic development. We want assurance of financial support.”