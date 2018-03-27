Pakistan is a peaceful, sports loving country: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that successful holding of PSL-III is a victory of 220 million people of Pakistaniand added that a clear message has been given to the enemies, by displaying strong determination, that spirit and commitment of the nation cannot be defeated.

Appreciating the wonderful arrangements made for PSL-3 matches in Lahore and Karachi, the Chief Minister said that he congratulates the nation for making best arrangements for the cricket fans.

After Lahore, the peaceful holding of final in Karachi has proved that Pakistanis loves sports and irrespective of the final results, the peaceful Pakistan has won, he added.

The whole nation has given invaluable sacrifices for maintaining peace and due to these efforts, the sports activities have been restored in the country.

It is my utmost conviction that difficulties would cease if we continue working with determination and the success will be achieved. With the grace of Allah Almighty, 22 crore people of Pakistan has achieved success and as like PSL-2, the PSL-3 has been won by Pakistan and the enemies have been defeated.

The enemies of the country, terrorists as well as the extremists have been utterly defeated, he said.