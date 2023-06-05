Pakistan, Iraq sign MoUs to boost ties during FM Bilawal Bhutto’s maiden visit

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Iraq signed two memorandums of understanding in another bid to boost bilateral ties during Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s official visit to the Middle Eastern nation.

Pakistan’s state broadcaster reported that an understanding between Islamabad, and Baghdad was reached during an official meeting between Bilawal Bhutto and his Iraqi counterpart, Dr Fuad Hussein.

During the meeting, FM reiterated that Pakistan maintains deep fraternal relations with Iraq while the two sides exchanged views on different aspects of diplomatic relations. Foreign Minister also shared an update on his Twitter as he called on Fuad Hussein, confirming wide-ranging talks on all issues.

In a tweet, Bilawal expressed gratitude to Iraqi government for its support in opening of Pakistan consulate in Najaf, as both sides signed important MoUs and pledged to push for bilateral cooperation.

Delighted to meet my brother @Fuad_Husseein, FM of Iraq. Had wide ranging discussion on all issues. I’m grateful to the Govt. of 🇮🇶 for its support in opening of 🇵🇰 consulate in Najaf. We signed important MoUs & resolved to unlocking huge potential in our dynamic bilateral coop. pic.twitter.com/Yym5ZxZD7u — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 5, 2023

Pakistan’s top diplomat is currently on his maiden visit to Iraq at the invitation of top Iraqi officials.

PPP leader headed to Iraq soon after having attended a royal wedding in Jordan earlier at the invitation of the Jordanian royal family.