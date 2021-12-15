Pakistan, Iraq express desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields

Hamid Abbas Lafta, Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Pakistan called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Mr. Shaukat Tarin at Finance Division. Special Representative to the PM on Religious Harmony/ Middle East Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi was also present during the meeting.

While extending a warm welcome to H.E. Ambassador, the Adviser stated that Pakistan and Iraq enjoy brotherly relations based on strong foundations of common history, religion and cultural values. He further expressed keen interest in deepening the bilateral relations in oil and gas sector besides enhancing the quantum of trade between the two countries.

Hamid Abbas Lafta, Ambassador highlighted deep historical relations between both the countries and said that Iraq was among the first countries to recognize Pakistan. He further expressed desire to strengthen economic and business cooperation between the two countries.

At the conclusion, both the sides pledged to further cement the mutual relationship and strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields.