Pakistan, Iran, Turkey launch railway corridor; First train departs Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, Turkey and Iran have launched the freight train project on Tuesday in a major step towards regional connectivity that will boost trade activities in the three countries and beyond.

Minister for Railways Azam Swati sent-off new Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) freight train from Margallah station in the federal capital.

The first cargo train is carrying 26 bogies with 23 tons of goods in each bogie. The train will cover around 6,500 kilometres distance, of which 2,570 km is in Iran, 2,000 km in Turkey, and around 1,900 km in Pakistan. It will reach the destination, Istanbul, in 12 days.

Minister of Railways Azam Khan Swati along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Commerce Advisor Razak Dawood inaugurated the ITI freight train service. Ambassador of Turkey, Iran, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan also attended the train departure ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Swati said that the train cargo corridor will open the doors for business and connectivity in the region, adding that the projects offers the shortest and most affordable route for transportation of goods between Asia and Europe.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that development is a new stage in the program for advancing the policy of regional connectivity and trade between neighbors and other countries.

Meanwhile, Abdul Razak Dawood termed it a historic development.