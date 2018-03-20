Pakistan, Iran to sign MoU for art, literature cooperation

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan and Iran will formally sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) soon to explore more avenues of cooperation in the fields of literature, art and culture.

This was agreed by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui and Iranian Cultural Counselor, Shahabuddin Darai during a meeting held Monday at the division.

Iranian Cultural Counselor, Shahabuddin Darai, who has just completed his three-year tenure, invited Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui to Tehran for signing this MoU.

Accepting his invitation, Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui said Pakistan and Iran are tied in the similar religious, historical, cultural and civilizational bond which requires enhancing cooperation on literary and cultural fronts too.

Both the countries also share the same literary and poetic legacy which is vital to bring people of both countries close to each other, Irfan Siddiqui added.

Irfan Siddiqui emphasized on taking mutual steps for preservation and promotion of Calligraphy, besides other fields of arts.

Speaking during the meeting, Iranian Cultural Counselor, Shahabuddin Darai paid tribute to the exemplary contribution of NH&LH Division for promotion of literature, arts and culture in the country during a short span of time.

He said, “Contribution of this newly created division is a torch bearer and a source of inspiration for me and Iranian people”.

Iranian Cultural Counselor said during visit of Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui to Tehran, a MoU will be signed seeking Pak-Iran cooperation in different sections of arts and literature.

Irfan Siddiqui appreciated the services of the outgoing counsellor in Pakistan and hoped he will continue his efforts to further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Iran. Acting, Iranian Cultural Counselor, Muhammad Raza Kaka, Joint Secretary, NH&LH division, Capt r Abdul Majeed Niazi and Deputy Secretary, Nazir Ahmad were also present in the meeting.