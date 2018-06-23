Pakistan, Iran to conjointly eliminate terrorism

Quetta

In the meeting of Pak-Iran permanent border committee, two countries conjointly decided to take concrete measures to eliminate terrorism, narcotics smuggling and human trafficking and enhance mutual cooperation to prevent border violations.

These issues were discussed in a two-day meeting held in the Governor Secretariat of Iranian City Zaheden, attended by Pakistani delegation headed by Director General Balochistan Levies Forces Tariq ul Rahman, comprising of 10 members including deputy commissioners of Washuk, Panjgur, Turbat and Gwadar districts, Representative officers Home department, Pakistani Consulate for Zahedan and FC officers.

While Iranian delegation comprising of 12 personals was headed by Sistan and Baluchestan Director General for Security and Administration affairs Ghulam Raaza Ganjhi In the meeting, the Pakistani delegation expressed deep concern over the rocket shelling and cross border land and air violations at Pakistan- Iranian boundaries, and said that these incidents are presenting threat to brotherly relations between the two countries.

On which the officials of both countries urged to enhance bilateral relations, joint patrolling on the border, legal and safe travel to prevent such incidents. Lastly, the officials of the two countries signed the memorandum of the meeting.—APP