Pakistan, Iran to strengthen ties: Maleeha

NEW YORK : Iran and Pakistan have great relations that is going to be better in the future, said the representative of Pakistan in the UN.

‘Iran is a very important neighbor of Pakistan, and Pakistan and Iran have always enjoyed very good relations; and we are trying now to strengthen that relationship through [not only] trade [and] economic relationship but also at the political leadership level,’ Maleeha Lodhi told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

‘We’ve had recently many meetings; these have always helped to cement the relationship,’ she added as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is visiting Pakistan heading a high-ranking economic and trade delegation.

Lodhi also said that the people of Pakistan have great admiration for the people of Iran.

‘They have great admiration for Iran’s history, its civilization, and its culture. We have so much in common. We are bound together by a common faith and therefore our relationship is one of brother and sister.’

The senior Pakistani diplomat stressed that Iran and Pakistan will always continue to work very closely to make sure that they work for a mutual benefit.

Orignally published by NNI