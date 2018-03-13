Pakistan, Iran share fraternal relations: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD : Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Parliament House Islamabad on Monday and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations and regional issues.

The issues of peace and stability in the region also came under discussion during the meeting. The Iranian Foreign Minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation along with Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Mr. Mehdi Honardoost.

During meeting, the Speaker expressed satisfaction on increasing high-level exchanges between the two countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.He hoped that the two sides will continue to expand economic interaction for promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, energy and connectivity.

While talking with Iranian Foreign Minister, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan believes in the unity of Muslim countries and stressed the importance of both Pakistan and Iran working together for resolution of problems faced by the Ummah.He also noted that the two countries also need to move forward with consensus on matters of international importance.He further added that Pak-Iran Parliamentary engagement is highly imperative for promoting cohesion and stability in the entire region.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif thanked the Speaker for continued efforts for strengthening parliamentary and bilateral relations and enhancing interaction in all areas including trade and economic cooperation as well as border and security issues.He also conveyed the desire of the Iranian leadership and the government for continued efforts for growth in bilateral ties.

Mr. Jawad Zareef added that Iran consider Pakistan as its partner for peace in the region and expressed his hope that in future both nations will continue to chart the paths of prosperity together. He reiterated Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for diversification of trade and economic relations and urged for comprehensive engagement of the Parliamentary committees to explore the avenues for mutual cooperation.

Orignally published by NNI