Pakistan-Iran Permanent Border Committee meeting begins

Fifth Pak-Iran Permanent Border Committee meeting commenced in Iranian city Zahedan from Wednesday, state media reported.
Pakistani delegation led by Director General Balochistan Levies Force Tariq-ur-Rehman went Iran through Taftan border today.
The Pakistani delegation includes Deputy Commissioners of Chagai, Washuk, Panjgur, Turbat and Gwadar and Frontier Corps officials.
Pak-Iran border affairs, security issues, trade activities on border villages and mutual cooperation will be discussed in the meeting.—TNS