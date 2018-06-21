Pakistan-Iran Permanent Border Committee meeting begins

Tehran

Fifth Pak-Iran Permanent Border Committee meeting commenced in Iranian city Zahedan from Wednesday, state media reported.

Pakistani delegation led by Director General Balochistan Levies Force Tariq-ur-Rehman went Iran through Taftan border today.

The Pakistani delegation includes Deputy Commissioners of Chagai, Washuk, Panjgur, Turbat and Gwadar and Frontier Corps officials.

Pak-Iran border affairs, security issues, trade activities on border villages and mutual cooperation will be discussed in the meeting.—TNS