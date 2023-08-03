ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Iran remain involved in regional efforts to promote trade and economic cooperation, and in one such effort to boost economic ties, the two countries have chalked out a trade cooperation plan with a bilateral trade target of $5 billion.

The recent development comes as Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian is in Pakistan to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral ties and the emerging regional situation.

During his recent visit, Mr Abdollahian called on Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and sheds light on the cooperation plan in a joint presser along with FM Bilawal.

Pakistan’s top diplomat said a five-year plan aimed at removing obstructions on bilateral trade, the finalization of the Free Trade Agreement and establishment of institutional linkages between the respective private sectors.

PPP leader said Islamabad covers the vision for greater enhanced trade, which is fully aligned with the Iranian President’s policy of neighborhood first.

The two sides also expressed concerns about the grave human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The two sides also decided to continue cooperation to counter Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred.