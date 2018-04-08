Pakistan, Iran discuss border management issues to check activities of terrorists

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan and Iran have discussed in detail issues of border management to check the activities of terrorists.

Defence Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan during a meeting with Iranian Defence Minister GENERAL AMIR HATAMI on the sidelines of Moscow Security Conference in Russian capital today also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and expressed concern over presence of ISIS in that country.

Both the leaders expressed a shared concern about presence of ISIS in Afghanistan.

The two sides also discussed bilateral as well as international issues of common concern including stabilizing the Middle East, violence perpetrated on Muslims in Palestine, Syria, and Occupied Kashmir.

United Nations Undersecretary General for Counterterrorism VLADIMIR VORONKOV and Chairman of the International Committee of the Red Cross PETER MAURER also called on Defence Minister in Moscow.

Both the dignitaries commended Pakistan’s unprecedented success in eliminating terrorism from its oil.

Orignally published by NNI