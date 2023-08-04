Pakistan and Iran have chalked out a five-year trade cooperation plan spanning 2023-2028 with a bilateral trade target of five billion dollars.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made the disclosure at a joint press stakeout along with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Islamabad Thursday afternoon.

“I am confident that the steps we are taking today, will chart the course for a long-term durable economic partnership between our two countries in the months and years ahead,” the foreign minister told the media after two leaders held a meeting as well as the delegation-level talks.

Bilawal said the five-year plan is aimed at removing impediments on bilateral trade, finalization of Free Trade Agreement and establishment of institutional linkages between the respective private sectors.

Bilawal said Pakistan encompasses a vision for greater enhanced trade, which is fully aligned with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi policy of neighbourhood first. “To this end, we have agreed to prioritize operationalization of the five remaining border markets by the end of this year,” he added.

Bilawal said “We have decided to repatriate all the sentenced prisoners as per provisions of agreements between two sides. He said it has also been decided to set free fishermen in custody and to waive off any fine imposed by the authorities of both the countries for the release of their vessels. He said the two sides will exchange lists of prisoners to put into practice this understanding expeditiously.

Bilawal also discussed the grave human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said we are grateful to the Iranian leadership for its firm and consistent support to the legitimate cause of Kashmiri people.