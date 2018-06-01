Pakistan, Iran agree to further boost bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed concern over Taftan Border closing and called for opening of the border trade.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said this while talking to the Mehdi Honardoost Ambassador of Iran who called on him at Parliament House on Friday.

The ambassador assured his all-out cooperation for opening up the border for border trade as early as possible.

Parliamentary linkages would be strengthened and potential for enhancing the economic cooperation would be exploited to further cement the bilateral relations. Pakistan and Iran share common dream for development and prosperity of people, as the relationship between the two countries are embedded in history.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan and Iran share common traditions, religious values and social aspirations and have supported each other not only on International issues but in the development agenda. He said that Pakistan attaches highest importance to its historic relations with Iran and is looking forward to further enhance the traditional ties for better economic and political collaboration through increased Parliamentary linkages between the two countries.

Chairman Senate said that Pakistan and Iran have always cooperated with each other at the International Forums and have adopted a unified stance on different issues. “The recent years have witnessed enhanced cooperation in defence and security areas”, Sanjrani observed.

Iranian Ambassador agreed with the views of Chairman Senate and stressed for further boosting cooperation in different sectors through enhanced interaction.