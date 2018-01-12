Pakistan, Iran agree to enhance bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD :Pakistan and Iran Friday agreed to promote bilateral trade betweenthe two brotherly Muslim countries. According to press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, Ambassadorof Iran, Mehdi Honardoost called on the Minister of State for Finance andEconomic Affairs, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan and discussed matters related to the bilateral interest. During the meeting, the two dignitaries agreed on enhancement of bilateral trade betweenthe two brotherly Muslim countries.

Orignally published by APP