Pakistan invites Japan to assist in promoting textile thru PTA

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister of State for Finance, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan Thursday invited Japan to assist Pakistan to promote its textile through Preferential Trade Agreements (PTA).

During a meeting with Ambassador of Japan, Takashi Kurai, who called on him, Rana said Pakistan highly values its relationship with Japan, a press statement said. He hoped that the economic cooperation between the two countries would be brought to a much higher level with the passage of time.

The minister informed the ambassador that Pakistan offers numerous opportunities to the potential investors from Japan and they can invest in tourism, processing and packaging of sea food, halal food and its export. Japan can invest in these sectors and bring in her technology and sanitary and phytosanitary standards with the investment.

On the occasion, Kurai congratulated the minister on assuming his responsibilities and praised the efforts made by Pakistan to eradicate extremism and strengthening of economy. He said the Japanese government has planned to support the government of Pakistan in export promotion, improvement of security through the provision of security equipment at the airports and diversification of automobile industry.

The ambassador asked the minister to participate in the EXPO 2025 to be held in Kazakhstan. He suggested that the Joint Government Business Dialogue process between the two countries should be revived for the benefit of both the countries.

The minister assured the ambassador of all possible support from his side. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Finance and Economic Affairs Divisions.