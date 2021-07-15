Pakistan invites Hamid Karzai to a ‘special’ conference on Afghan issue

Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said that Pakistan is committed to achieving stability and security in Afghanistan. He claimed in a tweet that Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke on the phone with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and invited him to a “special” conference on the Afghan issue that Pakistan will hold shortly.

Pakistan is holding a special conference on Afghanistan, he added, and further information will be released shortly.

According to him, the most powerful Afghan figures, including Hamid Karzai, have been invited to the planned conference.

He said that the current event will raise fresh hopes for a solution to Afghanistan’s issues.

مجوزہ کانفرنس میں حامد کرزئُ سمیت اہم ترین افغان قیادت کو شمولیت کی دعوت دی گئ ہے، ہمیں امید ہے کہ اس اہم ڈویلپمنٹ کے نتیجے میں افغانستان کے مسائل کے حل کی نئ امید جاگے گی، — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 14, 2021

The planned meeting will take place from July 17 to 19, and many Afghan leaders have already confirmed their attendance, according to highly placed government sources in Islamabad.

The meeting will be attended by Afghan special presidential envoy for Pakistan Mohammed Umer Daudzai and former finance minister Omar Zakhilwal, according to VOA. The meeting’s “dates are still being debated,” according to Daudzai.

According to the sources, Hamid Karzai, a former Afghan president, Salahuddin Rabbani, a former foreign minister, Omar Zakhilwal, a former finance minister, Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq, a senior leader of the ethnic Hazara minority, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former warlord-turned politician, and Ahmad Wali Masoud are among the invitees.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/