Pakistan introduces synchronized model of disaster management

Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mehar Ijaz Ahmed Achlana said on Thursday that Pakistan had introduced a synchronized model of disaster management in the shape of Rescue 1122 which could be termed as a model for SAARC Region.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the First South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Rescue Challenge & SAARC Workshop on Rescue 1122 – Emergency Services Reforms in Pakistan here at the Emergency Services Academy.

The minister said that Pakistan is a disaster prone country especially flood is the common phenomena which requires comprehensive collective strategy for effective disaster management. He added the government had taken a brave step for holding SAARC Rescue Challenge thus providing all regional stakeholders an opportunity for devising a strategy of collective efforts for regional stability and cooperation in the field of disaster management.

While sharing the country’s profile & situation of disaster management in Bangladesh, Muhammad Ali said that Fire Service & Civil Defence improved from zero to significant level in Bangladesh. He added that over 300 rivers have put a huge burden on disaster response services in Bangladesh, accordingly, flood management has become a necessary component of civil and military disaster response authorities. He, however, said that Bangladesh seeks advanced training in Flood, Rescue and Disaster Management from developed countries and from Pakistan.

DG PES Dr Rizwan Naseer said Pakistan has established a model of integrated modern emergency ambulance, rescue and fire services after successfully undertaking emergency services reforms in Pakistan. Specialized Emergency Services Academy, has become a platform of providing professional training to Rescuers of all provinces of Pakistan and even SAARC countries could benefit from this training facility, he added.

He announced that Rescue 1122 will hold International Rescue Challenge again next year wherein the teams from SAARC, Turkey and other countries would be invited to participate.

DG Rescue 1122 Gilgit Baltistan Dr Sher Aziz shared the nature of emergencies in hilly areas of the country and hoped that such events will enhance practical skills and expertise of rescuers of Gilgit Baltistan.