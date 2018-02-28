Pakistan under int’l pressure

Islamic Republic of Pakistan is situated at such an ideal location which has access to all the natural resources, making the country to be a key player in the world but with this much importance, comes the factor of international pressure from all over the world in different forms like economic, social and the armed one.

Being on such an important location has its own price. India is trying its every capacity to exert pressure on Pakistan in all possible ways like water issue, insurgency in Balochistan, terror attacks in the KP and Punjab, atrocities in occupied Kashmir and last but not the least unprovoked firing on the LoC. Pakistan ever since its creation is trying its best to counter the Indian threats and is somehow successful but still it’s a long way to go.

Second player in this international pressure game is the US which ever since the 9/11 attacks, demands the Pakistani military and authorities to fight with the terror groups on her behalf. This forced fight (war on terror) caused Pakistan to lose a lot of souls and a great economic setback. Peace of land is disturbed. Americans are using our land, roads and resources to fight his blind war but in return doesn’t even recognize our sacrifices. President Trump crossed all the ethical and moral limits while blaming Pakistan for their own mistakes. Pakistani government raised his hands and America being the self-proclaimed superpower didn’t like this version of Pakistan. Presently all friendly ties are facing huge shifts and America is trying to keep up the pressure on Pakistan directly or indirectly.

MUHAMMAD OMAIR

Rawalpindi

