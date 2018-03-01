Pakistan Int’l Culinary Festival dates announced

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) and Topaz Group of Companies in collaboration with Chefs’ Association of Pakistan (CAP) are organizing the (PICF) Pakistan International Culinary Festival 2018 on 9th, 10 and 11th March at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

PICF 2018 is a one of its kind festival. The objective is to engage reputed, international chefs from all across the globe. The chefs will do live cooking of various local and international cuisines. There will also be different culinary competitions through which the chefs will showcase their skills and expertise.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO of COTHM, Ahmad Shafiq said, “The key objective of this festival is to promote food, culture and heritage of Pakistan and develop and project a soft image of Pakistan internationally. This festival will be held annually in all major cities of Pakistan, carrying the true spirit of the food culture across Pakistan. We organize these events as they can play a vital role in creating a culture of tolerance and provide people with opportunities to explore the good things happening in Pakistan. It also looks to explore and develop the talent that is hidden in Pakistan.”

CEO of Topaz Communications Pvt. Ltd. Muhammad Ijaz said, “We are so happy to be collaborating with top international and Pakistani brands for PICF 2018. We are looking forward to it on being one of the most successful and memorable event for families in 2018.”