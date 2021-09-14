Pakistan, interim Afghan govt vow to strengthen ties

Islamabad’s envoy in Kabul meets Mutaqi

Staff reporter Islamabad

Pakistan on Tuesday established first formal and public contact with the interim Afghan government when its envoy in Kabul met Taliban-nominated acting foreign minister, Maulvi Amir Khan Mutaqi.

This was the first meeting between a Pakistani official and the representative of the interim Afghan government announced last week, although both sides have been in regular contacts even before the announcement of interim setup.

“Called on the new Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqi and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation particularly facilitating humanitarian, economic and people to people exchanges,” Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul said in a tweet after the meeting.

He was the first foreign envoy to meet the Afghan foreign minister, suggesting Pakistan’s policy of staying engaged

with the new dispensation in Kabul.

The meeting, according to the Taliban spokesperson, took place at the ministry of foreign affairs of Afghanistan.

Sohail Shahin, Taliban spokesperson, said the two discussed “smooth movement of people at Torkham and Spin Boldak border and problems of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.” Zabiullah Mujahid also tweeted the development.