Pakistan, Indian armies exchange sweets at LoC on the eve of Eid

The armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged sweets at the Line of Control (LoC) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The forces of nuclear countries in South Asia exchanged sweets Titwal Crossing, Poonch-Rawlakot and Mendhar-Hotspring check posts.

It is an old tradition to exchange sweets on major festivals like Eid, Holi, Diwali and respective National days.

Recent calm at the LOC is the outcome of a renewed ceasefire signed between both countries earlier this year.

The Nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today (Thursday) with religious zeal and fervour amidst Covid-19 measures.

Eid prayers were held at open places, in mosques and Eidgahs in all cities and towns with strict adherence to SOPs of social distancing and other precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the well-being of the country while in sermons, the Ulema highlighted the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Prayers were also offered for the Muslims of Palestine and the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir where people are being subjected to oppression and brutality.

