Pakistan, India water issues be dealt through negotiations

Islamabad

Riphah Institute of Public Policy, a constituent Institute of Riphah International University organized a workshop on “Transboundary Water Diplomacy, Mediation & Conflict Resolution & Cooperation “at Evacuee Trust Complex.

The workshop provided a platform to share experiences, good practices, challenges faced and lessons learnt from transboundary basins where work has been carried out to better understand, analyze and communicate the benefits of transboundary water cooperation as well as the cost of inaction, but also transboundary basins where development has been guided by common benefits and benefit sharing arrangements.

Ms. Dena Marshall, US- Fulbright Specialist form Oregon United States who has the rich experience in internarial law and trans-boundary diplomacy was the main speaker.

Ms. Marshall stressed the need for water cooperation in transboundary basins as the same can be achieved through negotiation, mediation and diplomacy which can act as a vehicle for change between states, regions in order to resolve transboundary water conflict.

It was further highlighted that Transboundary water cooperation is necessary to manage shared waters in an integrated and sustainable way by Pakistan and India.

It has the potential to generate many significant benefits for cooperating countries, such as accelerated economic growth, improved human well-being, enhanced environmental sustainability and increased political stability.—APP