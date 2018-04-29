Pakistan, India war drills

Eight countries’ scheduled participation in joint anti-terror war drills under SCO banner is seen as a major development in the region. Pakistan has recently joined the Shangai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Russia will host the exercises in which military contingents of India, China and Pakistan will take part. New Delhi has officially confirmed its participation in the mock exercises basically aimed at preparing the regional forces against IS (one should better call it US) and international terrorism. This will on one hand bring two hostile neighbours, Pakistan and India, close to each other, which may help in bringing diplomatic thaw in relations stalemated since years.

This will also provide an opportunity to Pakistani forces to share their triumphant experience in tackling terror at its home ground. Pakistan’s participation will help further build trust between the participating countries on Pakistan Army’s prowess, professionalism and commitment towards peace. India needs to see it positive as the eight-member SCO countries under Chinese and Russian leadership seem to be determined to fight out menace of terrorism from the region once and for all. Kudos to Army Chief Gen Javed Bajwa who has recently visited Russia and the Russian counterpart has recognised Pakistan’s major contribution in the war against global terrorism.

F Z KHAN

Islamabad

Related