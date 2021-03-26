Pakistan, India vow to resolve water issues

Observer Report Islamabad

Pakistan and India have decided to make efforts to resolve water issues related to the River Indus and to conduct tours of inspection, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday.

In the 116th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission, held in New Delhi after a gap of over two years, a host of issues related to the 1960 Indus Water Treaty were discussed.

According to the Foreign Office statement, Pakistan reiterated its objections to Indian projects, including Pakal Dul, Lower Kulnai, Durbuk Shyok, and Nimu Chilling.

The Pakistani delegation, headed by Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Meher Ali Shah, “urged the Indian side to share data of flood flows as per the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty following the practice in vogue since 1989”.

“Pakistan side emphasised the importance of early resolution of the outstanding issues in accordance with the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty,” the Foreign Office added.

An eight-member Pakistani delegation headed by Shah had departed for New Delhi on Monday to hold talks with the Indian side led by P. K. Saxena.

After the 2018 meeting, a Pakistani delegation was invited by India to inspect the sites of the hydroelectric projects being constructed by India on Pakistani rivers.