Pakistan, India urged to settle Kashmir dispute

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has urged India and Pakistan to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute amicably for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing a gathering in Badgam welcomed the decision of Pakistan and India to fully implement the ceasefire agreement of 2003. He said that it would give respite to the people living along the both sides of the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

Meanwhile, APHC leader and the Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Farida Bahenji, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that if the Indian government was serious to hold talks on the Kashmir dispute then it should accept it as a dispute and show sincerity to settle it through tripartite talks involving Pakistan, India and the genuine Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership. She said that the Kashmiri people were rendering unparalleled sacrifices to secure their inalienable right to self-determination and they would take their liberation movement to its logical end at all costs.—KMS