Pakistan, India to hold water talks on March 23

The water talks between officials of Pakistan and India will be held on March 23 and 24 in New Delhi.

A delegation of Pakistani officials including Indus Water Commissioner Mehr Ali Shah and the Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez will attend the meeting in New Delhi. The previous session of talks was held in Lahore, two years ago.

Pakistan will present its objections over India’s contentious water projects on River Chenab, sources said.

Indus Water Commissioner Mehr Ali Shah has said that Pakistan’s delegation will attend the two-day session in New Delhi.

“We stand our stance with regard to four contentious Indian hydro electric projects including Pakal Dul and Ratle power project,” Shah said.—INP