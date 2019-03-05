Pakistan, India to discuss Kartarpur Corridor draft agreement on 14th

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistani delegation will visit India on 14 March, followed by the return visit of the Indian delegation to Islamabad on 28 March, to discuss the draft Agreement on Kartarpur Corridor.

This was conveyed to the Acting Indian High Commissioner, who was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tuesday by Dr. Mohammad Faisal, Director General South Asia & SAARC.

The statement issued by ministry of foreign affairs says Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India will be returning to New Delhi, after completion of consultations in Islamabad. Pakistan’s commitment to continued weekly contact at the Military Operations Directorates level.

