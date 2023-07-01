ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and India have exchanged lists of inmates and fishermen in their custody through diplomatic channels.

In a press release, the Foreign Office said New Delhi handed over the list of 417 Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails.

Pakistani officials handed over the list to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. In contrast, Indian Ministry of External Affairs handed over a list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian custody to the Pakistan High Commission in the Indian capital.

Foreign Office said the Government of Pakistan handed over a list of 308 Indian prisoners in Pakistan including 42 civilian prisoners and 266 fishermen to the High Commission of India and urged neighboring country to release Pakistani prisoners who have completed their sentences.

The archrival countries exchanged the list of prisoners in each other’s custody as per Consular Access Agreement.

Fishermen from two countries have long been bearing the brunt of strained ties as these as fishers for violating seawaters in the wake of irregulated water boundaries. At the same time, unabated political tensions forced prisoners to spend more extended periods behind bars.