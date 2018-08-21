Pakistan, India should resolve conflicts to move forward: Imran

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the only way for Pakistan and India to move forward is through dialogue.

The prime minister posted on Twitter, “To move forward Pakistan and India must have a dialogue and resolve their conflicts including Kashmir.”

“The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading,” he added.

I want to thank Sidhu for coming to Pakistan for my oath taking. He was an ambassador of peace & was given amazing love & affection by ppl of Pakistan. Those in India who targeted him are doing a gt disservice to peace in the subcontinent – without peace our ppl cannot progress

During his inaugural speech as the prime minister of Pakistan on Sunday, Imran said he had spoken with all of Pakistan’s neighbours about improving relations with them.

“There is a need for peace and without it, we cannot improve the country’s situation,” he had said.

Prime Minister Imran also thanked former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sindh Sidhu, who travelled from India to Pakistan to attend his oath-taking ceremony.

“I want to thank Sidhu for coming to Pakistan for my oath taking,” he wrote.

Imran said, “He was an ambassador of peace and was given amazing love and affection by people of Pakistan.”

“Those in India who targeted him are doing a disservice to peace in the subcontinent, without peace our people cannot progress.”

