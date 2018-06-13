Pakistan, India should follow US-N Korea example: Shahbaz

Calls for peace talks over Kashmir

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Mian Sharif has said the recently concluded Singapore summit between arch rivals the United States of America and North Korea is a role model for Pakistan and India that should also follow suit in settling all mutual disputes especially Kashmir amicably. Terming the summit between the two rival states a welcoming step towards peace and stability, Shehbaz Sharif said both the countries have not been enjoying good relations following their disputes over Korean islands and had been threatening each other in the past to use nuclear weapons against each other.

“If US and North Korea can return from their previous hostile positions of attacking each other with the nuclear weapons, Pakistan and India can also resume composite dialogue over Kashmir dispute”, he said.

Sharif said the people of Kashmir have set a historic precedent of waging unnerved struggle against illegal occupation and tyranny of Indian forces.

He said it is need of the hour that the both the countries must initiate comprehensive dialogue over the core dispute of Kashmir for establishing long lasting peace in the region.

Shehbaz Sharif was of the view that the present time demands from Pakistan and India to resume meaningful dialogue to resolve the decade-old pending dispute of Kashmir in the light of the United Nations’ resolutions.

Welcoming the ceasefire between the Afghan government and local Taliban on the eve of Eidul Fitr, he said it is a step in right direction and hoped the move would lead to a way to permanent peace in the war-torn country.

The PML-N leader stressed upon the international community to utilize all resources to restore peace in Afghanistan.“Pakistan has always played its positive and active role in ensuring peace in Afghanistan and first negotiation between the Afghan government and Taliban in Murree (Pakistan) is one of such initiatives Pakistan took in the past.