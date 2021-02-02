Pakistan, India must resolve Kashmir issue in peaceful manner: COAS

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan and India must also resolve the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner as per the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and bring this human tragedy to its logical conclusion.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief expressed it while speaking at a graduation ceremony of 144th GD (P), 90th Engineering Course and 100th AD courses held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan.

COAS, who was the chief guest, said that Pakistan stand firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. It is time to extend the hand of peace in all directions, he emphasized.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the ceremony.

COAS congratulated the graduating cadets on their landmark achievement. While addressing the graduating cadets, COAS said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country that has rendered great sacrifices for regional and global peace.

Pakistan and India must also resolve the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner as per the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and bring this human tragedy to its logical conclusion, COAS emphasised.

“However, we will not allow anybody or any entity to misinterpret our desire for peace as a sign of weakness,” he said, adding that Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully capable and prepared to thwart any threat.

The immaculate coordination and harmony displayed by all the three services in operations against the enemies of Pakistan have brought great improvement in the internal security environment, COAS said.

COAS specially commended the critical role played by Pakistan Air Force in War on Terror. The outstanding courage and professional excellence displayed by brave air warriors of Pakistan Air Force during Operation Swift Retort is a manifestation of our resolve and capability.

The whole nation is proud of its air force and I earnestly hope that PAF will scale new heights of glory and excellence in the years to come, COAS reiterated.

A total of 133 graduating Cadets including 11 Royal Saudi Air Force Cadets and 6 lady cadets graduated at the occasion.

COAS hailed the presence of cadets from KSA for training at PAF Academy Asghar Khan. This is a manifestation of warm fraternal ties between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and our Defence Forces indeed.

“We are proud of the strong bonds of Islam, brotherhood and cultural communion that bind us together,” COAS concluded

COAS awarded branch insignias to the graduating officers and also gave away trophies to the distinction holders.

The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking Military and Civil Officials, Diplomats, foreign dignitaries and a large number of guests of graduating cadets.