Pakistan, India hold brigade commander-level flag meeting at LoC

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan and India on Friday held a brigade commander-level meeting at Rawalakot – Poonch Crossing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, according to military’s media wing.

“Post the DGsMO understanding 2021, a Brigade Commander level flag meeting was held between India and Pakistan Army at Rawalakot – Poonch Crossing Point on 26th March 2021 to discuss implementation mechanism as per understanding,” read the statement issued by the ISPR.

Last month, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and cease firing along the Line of Control (LOC) and all other sectors, with effect from tonight i.e. midnight 24/25 February 2021.

ISPR said that both sides held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along LOC and all other sectors in a free, frank, and cordial atmosphere.

In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues/concerns which have the propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence.

The officials of Indian and Pakistan reiterated that existing, mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding, said the military’s media wing.

Pakistan and India had agreed to the ceasefire on the LoC in 2003 with a focus on three main points. First is related to the defnece construction under which both sides will avoid construction in 500 meters of the LoC.

Secondly, they will not target each other’s posts directly and thirdly both sides can demand a flag meeting at the level of local commanders to resolve any issues along the LoC.