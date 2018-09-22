Pakistan, India face off with Asia Cup final on the line

Dubai

Pakistan will face India in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup tomorrow (September 22). The match will start at 4:30pm PST with the winner qualifying for the final of the tournament.

Despite the first match between the South Asian neighbours being a one-sided affair, former cricketers say no team is the outright favourite.

“Pakistan is wounded and India can fall victim to complacency,” said Ramiz Raja on which team would come out on top.

Sohail Tavir who has represented Pakistan in all formats of the game said the men in green stood a chance if they score 260 or more. “It’s 50-50 despite the fact that Pakistan have not played well lately. But we still have the capability and ability.”

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly said the outcome of the match would be favourable to the team which scored over 100 with the loss of one wicket at the end of 25 overs. “I think 250-260 can be a match-winning total on this pitch. It will be difficult for either team to take ten wickets and what good disciplined bowling will be required.”

The first highly-anticipated match between the two neighbouring countries took place on Wednesday (September 19) with India crushing Pakistan by eight wickets.

Batting first, Pakistan collapsed with the entire team back in the pavilion after scoring just 162 in 43.1 overs. India attack was led by pacer Bhuneshwar Kumar 93-15) and part-time off-spinner Kedar Jadhav (3-23). India’s batting made quick work of the Pakistan bowlers, with skipper Rohit Sharma blasting a 39-ball 52 with fellow opener chipping in with his 54-ball 46 as the team won in 29 overs.

Following the first match between the two sub-continent rivals, India went on to defeat Bangladesh by seven wickets while Pakistan pulled off a sensational last over three-wicket win against Afghanistan in the Super Four stage.

Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in the other Super Four match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Five things Pakistan need to do against India

The second clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is just a day away, but before the green shirts take the field against India in Dubai, there are a few things the national side needs to revise.

Work on their fielding

For as long as anyone can remember Pakistan’s downfall has been its fielding.

If there was anything the match against Afghanistan taught us, it was that our fielding needs some major work.

The opening overs of the match saw the Pakistan side drop five catches, which proved to be a turning point in the game as Afghanistan went on to score 257 and debutant Shaheen Shah Afridi missed a chance to pick five wickets.

Skipper needs to step up

Pakistani cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmed has so far failed to make a mark in the ongoing Asia Cup.

With a batting average of just over 14 since last year’s Champions Trophy in England, Sarfraz has managed to score eight off 12 in the game against Afghanistan while scoring six runs against India.

The recently concluded series against Zimbabwe saw the Pakistani skipper scoring 6* and 13*.

However, the batsman will have to turn the tables around and chip in with more than eight and six if he is seriously considering playing next year’s World Cup.

Solid opening partnership

Before the tournament got under way, if there was one name that the entire Pakistani nation had its hopes pinned on to it was opener Fakhar Zaman.

The batsman had an incredible series against Zimbabwe where we scored a double century and smashed a few records on the way to thump Zimbabwe.

However, so far Fakhar has failed to make a mark in the tournament.

In the three games that he had played so far, Fakhar has scored a duck in the last two games against India and Afghanistan, while chipping in with 24 in a low-scoring game against Hong

Kong.

A solid opening partnership with Imam-ul-Haq who has so far proven why he belongs in the team could be a game changer for Pakistan.

Dependent middle order

Shoaib Malik unbeaten 50 along with Babar Azam’s 66 were what saved the game for men in green shirts against Afghanistan on Friday

night.

However, a one-off performance is not something that can help the team in the long run.

Against India, Pakistan’s middle-order once again gave a questionable performance with Malik and Azam scoring 47 and 43 before the rest of the tail crumbled fro 163.

Not give into pressure

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur while speaking to the media after the loss against India had blamed his team’s heavy loss on the batsman saying, “They could not handle the pressure and played well “outside” of their roles.”

He further added, “It was the pressure that got to Imam, out of his role, he had two off eight but Fakhar had just faced a maiden. He tried to have a go, he tried to hit the ball that’s not in his area. I do think there was a little bit of pressure.”

Not being able to able to stay on the crease for more than a few overs and playing aggressively and giving away wickets away cheaply in high voltage matches is something Pakistan needs to work on.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp