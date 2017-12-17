Pakistan, India to face off in Asian Men’s Netball Championship final

Karachi

Pakistan will face off against arch-rival India in the final of the Second Asian Men’s Netball Championship on Sunday (today).

Pakistan qualified for the final after defeating Sin-gapore 75-63 during the semi-final on Saturday. On the other hand, India qualified after defeating host team Malaysia 47-44.

Interestingly, Pakistan defeated traditional rivals India 70-41 in the Round-Robin Matches of the tournament, which kicked off on Wednesday.

Pakistan remains undefeated in the tournament and scored the most goals after the Round-Robin Matches.

The 15-member netball squad of Pakistan comprises Mohammad Akhtar (captain), Samad Masood (vice-captain), Ali Raza Fareed, Usman Bashir, Mohammad Khursheed, Mehboob Shah, Rana Za-hid Khan, Yawar Khan, Abid Ali Ansari, Masoom Abbass, Haris Kamal, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseeb Raza, Mohammad Zohair (reserve).

Anwar Ahmed Ansari is the team’s coach Yasir Ahmed is the assistant coach.

Pakistan had won the silver medal in the First Asian Men’s Netball Championship 2016.

The host team Malaysia defeated Pakistan 35-34 in a close competition, which was held at Dewan Ser-baguna Complex Quarters, Kuala Lumpur, last year.—Agencies