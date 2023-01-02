Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

Islamabad: As part of agreements pertaining to the sharing of details about nuclear installations and the number of prisoners, Pakistan and India Sunday exchanged lists through diplomatic channels in both capitals.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday stated that Under the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Indian Ministry of External Affairs also handed over the list of India’s nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi,” the statement further read.

The agreement was signed between Pakistan and India on 31st December 1988 and ratified on 27th January 1991.

According to the MoFA, the practice of exchanging lists has been continuing since 1st January 1992.

Another statement issued by the ministry stated that the Government of Pakistan shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 705 Indian prisoners detained in Pakistan, including 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen.

Similarly, the Indian Government also shared with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi a list of 434 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 339 civilian prisoners and 95 fishermen.

Separately, Pakistan requested for early release and repatriation of its 51 civilian prisoners, and 94 fishermen, who have completed their respective sentences, and their national status stands confirmed.

“Furthermore, a request for grant of consular access to missing defense personnel of 1965 and 1971 wars, and special consular access to 56 civil prisoners have also been made,” the statement further read.

Pakistan-India relations: Prospects and challenges | By Wg Cdr Jamal Abdul Nasir (R)

The simultaneous exchange of lists took place in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008. Under the agreement, both countries are required to exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on the 1st of January and 1st of July, every year.