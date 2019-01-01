Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear facilities

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan on Tuesday handed over a list of its nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Indian High Commission on Tuesday as part of an agreement between the two countries, said a statement by the Foreign Office.

Similarly, India handed over a list of its nuclear facilities to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

The annual exchange is mandated by Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on December 31, 1988.

It has been implemented consecutively since January 1, 1992.

Pakistan in February assured the International Atomic Energy Agency it voluntarily implements the Guideline and Code of Conduct on the Import and Export of Radioactive Sources.

The Code of Conduct seeks to help countries ensure that radioactive sources are used in a manner consistent with the highest standards of safety and security.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office on Tuesday handed over a list of 537 Indian prisoners currently lodged in Pakistani jails to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

They include 54 civilians and 483 fishermen, the statement added.

This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively.

India will also share the list of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

