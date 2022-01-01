Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear facilities, prisoners

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and India exchanged list of Nuclear Installations and Facilities on Saturday in line with Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between the countries.

According to Foreign Office (FO), the agreement was signed on 31 December 1988 and ratified on 27 January 1991. The list was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, at 1030 hours (PST).

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian Nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission at 1100 hours (IST).

The agreement provides, inter alia, that both countries should inform each other of their Nuclear Installations and Facilities within the definition of the Agreement on 1st January of each calendar year. This practice has been followed consecutively since 1stJanuary 1992.

Meanwhile, Pakistan shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 628 Indian prisoners in Pakistan including 51 civilians and 577 fishermen.

This step is consistent with clause (i) of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which bothcountries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 01 January and 01 July, respectively.

The Indian Government also simultaneously shared the list of 355 Pakistani prisoners in India including 282 civilians and 73 fishermen with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.