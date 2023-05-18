Pakistan Football team’s return to international tournaments will see them go up against arch-rivals India during the 2023 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship after being drawn in the same group.

Kuwait and Nepal will join the two nations in Group A of the competition.

We have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts India, Kuwait and Nepal! 🏆 The tournament is all set to start on the 21st of June with the matches being played in Bangalore, India 🇮🇳 #Wearepakistanfootball #dilsayfootball #saffchampionship pic.twitter.com/f7Lfs3mfrF — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) May 17, 2023

Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Lebanon complete Group B.

The 2023 SAFF Championship will be the first time Pakistan participates in the premier competition since 2018 when they reached the semi-finals. They would go on to miss the 2021 tournament due to a suspension imposed by FIFA.

However, there are still question marks over their participation in the tournament which takes place in India given the hostile relations between the two nations at the moment.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has reportedly already written to the federal government, asking for their permission to participate in the tournament.

Pakistan is just beginning to return to international football after a turbulent time and taking part in international competitions is important for building a capable and experienced team.

The country missed the 2015 SAFF Championship as well which also took place in India.

Pakistan and India have not played each other since 2018’s semifinal where the Indian side eased to a 3-1 win. The defending champions will once again be favoured to lift the cup this time around as well.