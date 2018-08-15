Pakistan Independence Day celebrated across world

Flag hoisting ceremonies held in Pakistan Embassies at Riyadh, New Delhi, Cairo, Ankara, Paris, Beijing, Dhaka, Canberra and Dubai

Islamabad

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Saddique hoisted the national flag in a ceremony held at Pakistan Embassy Riyadh on Tuesday to commemorate the country’s Independence Day. The ceremony was attended by hundreds of people from Pakistani expatriate community along with families. Messages of the president and the care taker prime minister were read out to all present, a message received here from Riyadh said.

The ambassador paid homage to the sacrifices of freedom fighters and leaders of independence struggle. Further, he highlighted the successes that Pakistan has made in various sectors over the years and crucial role played by expatriate community. Furthermore, he ambassador talked about improved law and order situation and expressed his confidence in bright future of Pakistan.

The 71st Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national spirit and enthusiasm at the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, on Tuesday. The Pakistan flag was raised by High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood at an elegant and impressive flag-hoisting ceremony held on the Chancery’s lawns, a message reaching here from New Delhi said. High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood extended warm felicitations on Eid-e-Azaadi and lauded the zeal with which the broader Pakistan high commission family, and Pakistani students and nationals in India, were participating in the festivities.

Recalling the freedom struggle, he said the sacred day of 14th August 1947 dawned primarily due to the unflinching resolve, unprecedented struggle, and countless sacrifices of our forefathers. The whole nation, therefore, rightfully paid tributes on this day to the courageous and visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other founding fathers. He underlined that Quaid-e-Azam envisioned a democratic, modern, moderate, economically-strong, Islamic welfare state. Each successive generation had contributed to the realization of the Quaid’s vision, he said.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday to mark the country’s 71stIndependence anniversary. Pakistani community living in Egypt and representatives of local print and electronic media participated in the event. Messages of president and the prime minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience, a message received here from Cairo said.

Addressing the guests, Ambassador Mushtaq Ali Shah highlighted the strengthening of democratic process in Pakistan, whereby the ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’ had obtained a comprehensive mandate from the electorate for its manifesto of societal change. He expressed the hope that with the induction of new government led by Imran Khan, this Independence Day would herald an era of change for the people of Pakistan.

The 71st Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated on Tuesday in Ankara, Turkey, with traditional fervor. Ambassador of Pakistan, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, hoisted the national flag on the tune of national anthem in the presence of Pakistani community, students, and embassy officials and their families.

The special messages of the president and prime minister were read out on the occasion, a message received here from Ankara said. Pakistani leadership in their separate messages paid tributes to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s forefathers, particularly Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

They urged countrymen to unite which will help overcoming present-day challenges and make Pakistan a self-reliant and a true welfare state. In his remarks on the occasion, Ambassador Syrus Qazi said 14th August is an important date in the history of the sub-continent, as on this day, the dream of an independent Pakistan became a reality.

A simple yet dignified flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Pakistan Embassy in Paris on Tuesday to celebrate the country’s Independence Day. Members of Pakistani community, officers and officials of the Embassy, their families and media persons attended the ceremony in large number.

Special messages of the President and the Prime Minister felicitating the Pakistani nation on this auspicious occasion were read out, a message received here from Paris said. Pakistan’s Ambassador Moin ul Haque in his address congratulated the Pakistan community and entire Pakistani nation on this historic occasion.

He paid rich tribute to founding fathers for their tireless efforts and countless sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan. The ambassador congratulated the people of Pakistan for exercising their right to vote which for the first time in the country’s history would mark a peaceful transition to a third democratic elected government.

Pakistan Ambassador to China Masood Khalid Tuesday hoisted national flag to mark the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan here at the Pakistan Embassy. The event began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. The National Anthem was played. The messages of the President and Prime Minister were read out by the ambassador.

Ambassador Khalid informed at present over 25,000 Pakistani students were studying in different universities of China. Pakistani students, he added, were among the top recipients of Chinese scholarships. He said the CPEC was a long-term plan and expressed the confidence that as it moved forward, it would bring prosperity and peace in Pakistan as well as the region.

He pointed out that the enemies and opponents were hatching conspiracies against the corridor and Pak-China relations but both the countries were fully aware of it and would jointly frustrate all the nefarious designs. He also mentioned that Pakistan had recently successfully completed the political transition which was a milestone in its history. As a result, there would be stability and development in the country, he added.

With the national flag hoisting ceremonies held at Pakistan Embassy and Consulate General in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, the Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday with national zeal and fervour.

A large number of UAE-based Pakistanis including women and children attended the ceremonies, a message received here from UAE said. Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan hoisted the national flag in Pakistan Embassy, Abu Dhabi. Independence Day Messages of President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk were read out.

In his address, Ambassador Moazzam A Khan, while felicitating the Pakistanis on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, recalled the great sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for the creation of a separate homeland. He also talked about the ideals which serve as the guiding principles for the nation’s march to peace and progress.

A dignified ceremony Tuesday Tuesday held here at the Pakistan High Commission in Canberra, to celebrate the Independence Day. The ceremony commenced with recitation of the Holy Quran while the High Commissioner, Babar Amin hoisted the flag with the simultaneous playing of the national anthem, a press release received here said.

The messages of the president and the care taker prime minister were read on the occasion. Felicitating the Pakistani community High Commissioner Babar Amin highlighted the enormous sacrifices paid by the founding fathers to secure an independent homeland.

He paid rich tributes and respects to those who had made valuable contribution to the struggle for Pakistan. This year, Independence Day had an added significance as it coincided with another successful transition of power in the country through the democratic process, he added.

To mark the 71st anniversary of Independence Day of Pakistan, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka on Tuesday where a large number of Pakistan community in Bangladesh, officers, officials and their family members participated in the ceremony. Pakistan National Anthem was played while the Charge d’ Affaires Shah Faisal Kakar hoisted the national flag. The messages of the president and prime minister of Pakistan were read out.

Charge d’ Affaires Shah Faisal Kakar, in his speech, felicitated the Pakistani community on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan. He emphasized on the need of collective efforts to achieve the ultimate goal of the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent which was only possible by following the golden principles of “Faith, Unity and Discipline” as laid down by the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Pakistan high commission and the Pakistani community based in Sri Lanka Tuesday celebrated the Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal and enthusiasm and the commitment to protect the country against perils. Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, Janbaz Khan hoisted the national flag in a distinctive ceremony held at the High Commission premises. Messages of the president and prime minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion, a message received here from Sri Lanka said. The acting high commissioner speaking on the occasion said Pakistan had established diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka, immediately on her independence, in 1948. Since then these relations, based on mutual understanding and common interest, have flourished continuously.—APP

