Pakistan: Incumbent Govt to present third budget today

Pakistan: The PTI-led government will propose its third federal budget to the National Assembly today, and all eyes will be on it (Friday).

The government has said that it intends to transition from stabilization to growth via direct interventions to help four to six million people. On the expenditures front, the budget focuses on the three Ds: debt payments, defense, and development.

After providing resources to provinces through the NFC system and completing the debt service requirement, the resource envelope has shrunk alarmingly.

All remaining spending requirements, comprising a substantial share of defense, development, and government operations, including wages and pensions, as well as subsidy provisions, are covered via the acquisition of local and international loans.

When faced with delivering a plan describing the country’s expenditure and earnings, budget planners find themselves in this situation. The key task for these budget makers will be to propose a budget that includes a projected amount of total revenues and expenditures that directs the economy in the direction of achieving 5% GDP growth while also satisfying the IMF.

If the IMF is not satisfied with the incoming budget, the current programme may be put on hold.

The administration plans to enhance public sector workers’ pay and pensions via a 25% discrepancy allowance for federal secretariat personnel. In the budget, the government would provide another ad hoc allowance of 10 to 12.5 percent.

Pensions are anticipated to be raised as well. The government may also reveal its intention to provide a defined contribution pension for new government employees, although this would need modifications in business laws.

Because the administration projected a 4.8 percent GDP growth rate and an inflation rate of 8%, there will be certain risks to the budget. The revised growth predictions for the current fiscal year may rise to 4.5 to 4.7 percent, making meeting a growth objective of 4.8 percent in the next fiscal year, after rising from a lower base, a challenge.

Second, keeping inflation at 8% might be risky if commodity and gasoline prices on the international market rise in the first part of the next fiscal year. This might be related to a resurgence in the economy as vaccine distribution starts up.

The price of POL increased dramatically, reaching $71 per barrel. The IMF wants the gasoline duty set at Rs30 per litre to raise Rs600 billion, but the government is working with the international lender to decrease this sum to roughly Rs450 billion in the next budget.

The FBR’s aim of Rs5.829 trillion in tax collection would be difficult to reach since the IMF and the Pakistan government have opposing viewpoints on how to accomplish it.

The FBR outlined their approach, which included relying on enforcement and increasing the tax base to collect an extra Rs250 billion in taxes on top of the Rs480 billion necessary.

The FBR claims that with nominal growth of 13%, revenue collection may increase to Rs5.32 billion, with the remaining revenues collected via minor tax modifications, enforcement efforts, and an expansion of the narrower tax base.

The government needs a fiscal adjustment of 1.2 percent of GDP in the 2019 budget, with the budget deficit set at 6.4 percent of GDP, or Rs3,414 billion, compared to revised predictions of a fiscal deficit of 7.5 percent of GDP in the previous fiscal year.

The FBR’s tax and non-tax collections might total Rs7.2 trillion. After paying provinces from the divisible pool, the Centre is left to deal with debt payment obligations incurred as a result of borrowing to cover the budget deficit. Certain expenditures by State Owned Entities (SOeEs) are not completely accounted for on the books.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/