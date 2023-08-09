ISLAMABAD – Federal government has increased daily travel and mileage allowances of government employees by 50 per cent.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the revised maximum allowances for BPS-22 employees will be Rs7,200 per day, Rs6,000 for BPS-21, and Rs4,920 for BPS-20 and BPS-19 employees

Similarly, the daily travel allowances for BPS-18 and BPS-17 employees will be Rs3,840. It will be Rs2,160 for BPS-12 to BPS-16, Rs1,320 for BPS-5 to BPS-11, and Rs1,200 for BPS-1 to BPS-4.

The transportation cost has also been adjusted, with a 50 percent hike in charges for cars and motorcycles. Per kilometer mileage allowances for various modes of transport, such as personal cars, taxis, motorcycles, bicycles, and public transportation, have also been raised by 50 percent.

Air travel expenses for employees in BPS-17 and above will be reimbursed at actual costs, and the carriage of personal belongings upon retirement or transfer has been increased to Rs0.03 per kilogram per kilometer.

The revised daily allowance rates will apply to specified stations, including major cities across Pakistan.

The ordinary daily allowance rates have also been subject to a 50 percent increase for other outstations.