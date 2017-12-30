Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir: AJK President

Staff Reporter

Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir which is its jugular vein, said President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan while delivering a ‘distinguished lecture’ at the Karachi University Campus on Friday.

He said that India is constantly violating human rights in Occupied Kashmir and in the last few months many Kashmiris have been martyred and more than three hundred have become blind due to the use of pallet guns by the occupation Indian forces.

Masood Khan further pointed out that around 20,000 Kashmiris have been injured. India is doing every possible effort to crush the freedom movement of Kashmir and portraying the freedom fighters as terrorists but “Indian forces are terrorists in reality”.

He said that India is constantly violating the ceasefire at Line of Control by unprovoked firing due to which Pakistani citizens are being martyred and getting injured on a regular basis.

The ‘distinguished lecture’ entitled ‘Kashmir-Perspectives and Reality’ was organised by Students’ Advisor Office, University of Karachi at the Arts Auditorium.

Masood Khan said that Pakistan has always adopted the policy of extending political and moral support to the Kashmiris and will continue to do so.