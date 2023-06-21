In the grip of an extreme weather, parts of southwest Pakistan are pummeling by heatwave that reached 50 degree Celsius on June 16. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that it is consistent with climate change. “It’s like fire burning all around,” said Shafi Mohammad, a laborer.

Pakistan has endured heightened heatwaves ? 2015, he said, especially in upper Sindh and southern Punjab. Even worse, the country has also faced severe power outages, with some rural areas getting as few as six hours of electricity a day. Home to 220 million, Pakistan says it is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, but among the ten countries that most affected by extreme weather events.

At present, one-third of Pakistan’s electricity comes from imported gas-fired power generation. The development of PVs, especially the development of smart PVs, will bring about an epoch-making energy revolution in Pakistan, which can increase the proportion of green energy in the energy structure to meet Pakistan’s current urgent needs, Gwadar Pro reported.