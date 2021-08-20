Pakistan in contact with Taliban: Envoy Wishes to see inclusive govt in Afghanistan

Web Desk

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan confirmed Thursday that Islamabad was in contact with the Afghan Taliban, adding that it wished for an inclusive government in the country.

“We are in contact with the Taliban,” Khan said, while speaking to media in Kabul. “Our special envoy was in contact with them in Qatar, and Mullah Baradar and other leaders of the Taliban held talks with us there. We had also spoken to the Afghan delegation, which Abdullah Abdullah was leading,” he added.

Khan said he was “in contact with both sides” but refrained from sharing the names of the people he was speaking to.

He said Pakistan wished to see an inclusive government in Afghanistan so it can move towards sustainable peace in the region.

The Pakistani ambassador said that whenever Islamabad engaged in talks with Kabul previously, it had always asked Afghanistan not to let its soil be used for militant groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Daesh, Al Qaeda, or the ETIM that threatens China.